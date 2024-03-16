Death Toll In Russia's March 15 Missile Attack On Odesa Rises To 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An employee of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, injured in Russia's March 15 missile attack on Odesa, has died in the hospital.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry's press service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, one more employee of the State Emergency Service, another victim of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, died in the hospital from a serious injury," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Thus, the death toll from the attack on Odesa has increased to 21.

"More than 70 people were injured, some seriously," Klymenko added.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said the dead rescue worker was Vitalii Alymov, 39.