Russian Army Shells Contact Line In Luhansk Region Almost 100 Times Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Luhansk region, the enemy struck the contact line more than 100 times yesterday.
This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians used artillery, grenade launchers, and tanks to shell the contact line in Luhansk region yesterday. They launched almost 100 attacks. The intensity of the shelling is very high. The occupiers hit Nevske and Bilohorivka," the statement said. Read also:
Russians shell seven populated areas in Kherson
region, leaving two injured
The enemy launched air strikes on Nadiya and Bilohorivka. Near the latter, the enemy tried to find weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense.
As Ukrinform reported, 78 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day. About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.
