MTB Foundation Supports Female Education

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : On March 8, MTB Foundation signed an agreement with Prothom Alo Trust to celebrate this year's theme 'Inspire Inclusion' for the project titled, 'MTB Foundation-Prothom Alo Trust Adamya Medhabi Scholarship'.

Under this project, MTB Foundation will support Prothom Alo Trust for bearing the educational expenses of underprivileged meritorious female students. MTB Foundation, through this project, intends to help attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education) and 5 (Gender Equality).



The agreement was signed by Rupali Chowdhury, Chairman, Prothom Alo Trust and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation on behalf of their respective organisations during a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in the capital.