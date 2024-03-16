US-Bangla Launching Flights To Abu Dhabi From April 19

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : US-Bangla Airlines, country's biggest private carrier, will be launching daily flights on Dhaka/Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route from April 19, 2024. The move will mark Abu Dhabi as the airline's third destination in the United Arab Emirates, following Dubai and Sharjah.
US-Bangla will be operating direct flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while direct flights on Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The airline's flight from Dhaka and Chattogram will depart at 5:50 pm respectively and reach Abu Dhabi at 9:10 pm local time.
The return flight to Dhaka will fly from Abu Dhabi on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and to Chattogram on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
US-Bangla's return flight from Abu Dhabi will leave at 10:10 pm local time and reach Dhaka at 4:50 am.
The starting one-way fare on Dhaka/Chattogram-Abu Dhabi is BDT 41,155 and the return fair is BDT 71,300.
US-Bangla will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route.
Ticket sales for Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka and Chattogram-Abu Dhabi-Chattogram routes are underway.
Currently, US-Bangla has 23 aircraft in its fleet, including one 436-seat Airbus 330-300, nine Boeing 737-800s, ten ATR 72-600s and three Dash8-Q400s.
Another Airbus 330-300 will be added to the airline's fleet by March, 2024.
