Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Honours Its Top Agents In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Air France KLM Martinair Cargo honoured its top agents in Bangladesh through an agent night held at German Club Dhaka on February 28 in collaboration with its GSA in the country Freight Care Aviation Services Limited.

Jack Meima, Director Alliances, Philippe Van Meir, Director-Middle East and Southern Asia, Jikky Kuruvilla, Sales Manager-Dubai from Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and MH Khusru, Director and CEO of Expo Group Bangladesh (parent company of Freight Care Aviation Services Ltd) handed over the awards to the top agents at the ceremony. Top officials from interline partners Biman Bangladesh Airlines, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Philippe Van Meir, Director-Middle East and Southern Asia, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, thanked all the customers for their contributions and its airline partner Biman Bangladesh Airlines for their continued support on the first leg that connects to different Air France KLM Martinair Cargo gateways, with hopes to improve further in the coming days.

While addressing the ceremony, Jack Meima, Director Alliances, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, mentioned his amazement to observe the strong footprint of Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and the level of quality partnerships in Bangladesh. He also shared that he is optimistic about the market potential that lies ahead, with hopes that Air France KLM Martinair Cargo will continue to collaborate with its forwarders and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The award-winning top agents are as follow: APM Global Logistics Bangladesh Ltd, DSV Air and Sea Ltd, EFL Global-Bangladesh, HT Cargo Ser-vice Ltd, Kueh-ne+ Nagel Ltd, Nippon Express Bangladesh Ltd, Power Trans Ltd, Seagold Supply Chain Management Ltd, WAC Logistics Limited and X-IM Logistic.

On behalf of the GSA, MH Khusru, Director and CEO of Expo Group Bangladesh, thanked all the partners for their continued support towards Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Dhaka.