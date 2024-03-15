Saudi Media Calls On Country's Investors To Participate In Tashkent International Investment Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia's electronic publication“Swift News” announced the
start of the registration process for participation in the Tashkent
International Investment Forum (TIIF), Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The publication informs that the third Tashkent International
Investment Forum will be held on May 2-3 of this year.
“TIIF is an important event not only for Uzbekistan, but also
for the entire region. By tradition, its program includes a plenary
session at the level of the head of state, more than 50 expert
meetings dedicated to discussing various issues, including panel
discussions, round tables and B2B negotiations,” the message
says.
The material states that each forum participant will be able to
find common interests with partners, study specific investment
projects, discuss the latest trends in dozens of areas and receive
promising proposals.
A special place on the forum's agenda is to demonstrate the
potential of Uzbekistan, which is gaining stable growth rates
against the backdrop of economic turbulence in the world and is
gradually becoming a real investment center in Central Asia.
“In 2024, Tashkent is expected to welcome even more guests from
all continents of the planet - investors, officials and analysts,”
Swift News concludes.
