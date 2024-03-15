Days Not Far When 'Ram Rajya' Will Be Established In India: DM

He also hit out at those branding the BJP communal over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and demanded to know under what circumstances the population of Hindus in Pakistan dwindled to about 3 per cent from about 23 per cent.

Addressing a rally at Itkhori, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, Singh said,“Ram Rajya will be established in India with the consecration of Ayodhya temple... Ram Lalla has reached his palace from his hut.”

“India will be 'vishwaguru' (world leader) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the back of development work undertaken by him and it is God's wish that he remains the PM not only for the third time but for the fourth time as well,” he said.

India is being taken seriously at international platforms now, he said, citing the instance of“halt in hostilities during the Russia-Ukraine War for around four hours for evacuating Indian students trapped in the country”.

“Only because of PM Modi, it was possible to rescue 22,500 students trapped in Ukraine in around four hours,” he said.

“We have become the fifth largest economy in the world... the manner in which India is progressing, by 2027, the country would be among the top three economies of the world,” he said.

By 2047, India will be a developed nation and“we want to make the country an economic superpower of the world”.

On CAA, he said, minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis were facing religious persecution in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and were coming to India for shelter.

“We decided to give them citizenship... the BJP is branded as communal for this,” he said.

Hitting out at former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, he said it was unprecedented in India's history that a CM went missing but now he is behind bars for corruption.

“Never in history has a CM gone missing in the country. Currently, he is in jail as a government guest,” he said, and took a jibe at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu for the seizure of about Rs 350 crore from premises allegedly linked to him.

“People have to decide whether they want to take Jharkhand on the path of progress,” he said, adding“had PM Modi not been there, no one could imagine what would have happened to the state”.

“The PM recently laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 35,700 crore. I can say that the money spent in the state one year is more than what was spent by the previous UPA government in 10 years,” he said.

“No one can point fingers at the BJP government over corruption unlike previous Congress regimes... We are completing 10 years in power but not a single person in the world can level charges of corruption on government or ministers,” Singh said.

Terming the people of Jharkhand as“industrious”, the defence minister said it is a matter of pride that even in the Galwan Valley, he met jawans from the state.

He said the BJP believes in fulfilling the promises made by it.

“In 2014 and 2019, I was behind formulating the party manifesto... We don't indulge in politics of appeasement just for getting votes but we do politics for making the nation,” he said.

“Women from all communities are equal to us. How could we have tolerated Triple Talaq? Without worrying about votes, we could do away with Triple Talaaq. Likewise, we abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition over dynasty politics, he said,“For the opposition, their families are supreme but for us, people are supreme.”

The defence minister asserted that BJP has“mission, vision and passion” for development.

Sunil Kumar Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Chatra, had to face stiff opposition from a section of party workers at the venue who raised slogans such as“Sunil Singh Wapas Jao” (Go back Sunil Singh) after apparently being peeved over the MP not being allegedly available for either party workers or the people of his constituency.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the seat.

Later, while addressing party workers and leaders in Ranchi, Rajnath Singh claimed that BJP is the“only party in India that has an ideology” and is the“most credible” political organisation.

“The promises we made to the people of the country have been fulfilled. We had said that India will grow faster when BJP's government comes to power at the Centre. Now, the whole world is saying that the 21st century will be of India,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Singh said that the grand old party always made promises to eradicate poverty but it increased under the party's rule.

“We did not make any such promise but we eradicated it. In the past nine years, around 25 crore people have come out of poverty” Singh said.

He said that India is now a strong country and had made progress in every field.

“Defence exports have crossed Rs 20,000 crore,” he said.

