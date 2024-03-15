Russian Court Bars Dutch Company From Seeking Arbitration Abroad In Gazprom Export Dispute

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region
has ruled in favor of Gazprom Export (GE) in the latter entity's
lawsuit against Dutch gas transportation company Gasunie Transport
Services (GTS) in which GE sought an injunction against the
continuation of GTS' international arbitration proceedings, a TASS
correspondent reported from the courtroom, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Further, the court ordered that GE be awarded penalties of 275.4
mln euros to be paid by GTS if the Dutch entity fails to comply
with the injunction.
"In case of failure by Gasunie Transport Services BV to comply
with the ruling of the Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and the
Leningrad Region on the prohibition on continuing the proceedings
in the District Court of the Northern Netherlands (rechtbank Noord
Nederland) <...> [the court hereby] awards in favor of
Gazprom Export LLC 275.4 mln euros to be paid in rubles at the
prevailing exchange rate of the Central Bank [of Russia]," the
court ruling says.
About dispute
Gazprom Export sued to demand that GTS be prohibited from
initiating and continuing arbitration proceedings against the
Russian company in the District Court of the Northern Netherlands.
Gazprom Export also demanded that it be awarded compensation should
the Dutch company fail to comply with the court injunction.
GTS is a 100% subsidiary of Dutch
energy company Gasunie (one of the shareholders of the Nord Stream
gas pipeline operator with a 9% stake). GTS is the owner and
operator of the Netherlands' gas transmission system.
In late May 2022, Gazprom fully discontinued providing gas
supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra because the Dutch company had
failed to pay for supplied gas and refused to make payments in
rubles.
Earlier, Gazprom also filed lawsuits in Russian courts against
German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and Metha-Methanhandel
GmbH, Czech Republic-based NET4GAS, Naftogaz of Ukraine and
Polish-Russian company Europol GAZ, which owns the Polish section
of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, demanding that the defendants
cease pursuing arbitration proceedings in foreign courts. In all
cases the Russian company succeeded in obtaining judicial
injunctions barring the continuation of arbitration proceedings in
foreign jurisdictions. Gazprom is also trying to recover more than
$930 mln from Poland-based Orlen, Europol Gaz and subsidiaries of
global audit firm Ernst & Young.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107983595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.