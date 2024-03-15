SEC Climate Rule: From Compliance To Opportunity

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this special crossover episode, ESG Talk and Off The Books dive into the long-awaited SEC climate disclosure rule. Jonathan Gregory of The Hershey Company and Alan Wilson of WilmerHale and hosts Steve Soter, Mandi McReynolds, and Andie Wood discuss what the new requirements mean for practitioners, investors, and the future of financial and ESG reporting.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .
MENAFN15032024007202015466ID1107983063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.