JLL Appoints New Head Of Project & Development Services Egypt.

Cairo, Egypt– JLL, a leading professional services firm specialised in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Hemmat as the new Head of Project & Development Services (P&DS) Egypt.

Ahmed brings over 20 years of experience in the construction and mixed-use development sector, with an impressive track record of leading large teams in high-value projects across Egypt and the UAE. This includes the recent delivery of multiple large-scale projects in Uptown Cairo and Cairo Gate, demonstrating his ability to deliver exceptional results in complex and challenging environments.

Throughout his career, Ahmed has worked both as a consultant and a client, gaining valuable insights and perspectives from different roles within the industry. He has held key positions in market-leading organisations such as Emaar, Majid Al-Futaim, Turner, and Gleeds, cementing his reputation as an accomplished professional in the industry.

Elaine O'Connor, Head of P&DS, Egypt and Africa said,“Ahmed is a forward-thinking leader with a proven track record of delivering high-value projects. We are confident he will continue to drive our business forward in Egypt and build upon our success. His strategic vision and dedication to excellence make him a valuable addition to our team and to our client's projects.”

Ahmed Hemmat, the newly appointed Head of P&DS Egypt said,“I am grateful for this opportunity to lead the P&DS team in Egypt at JLL. Working alongside the talented professionals within the organisation, I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Together, we will drive innovation, growth, and success in the region.”

JLL's Project & Development Services across the Middle East & Africa has more than 600 consultants delivering projects across the region with a capital value under management of $30 billion, offering development management, project and programme management, cost management, fit-out & workplace design, engineering design & sustainability, HSE and digital solutions.

About JLL:

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

About JLL MEA:

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1950 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg and Nairobi.