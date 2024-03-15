Rajasthan Police Exhume 4-Yr-Old's Body From Burial Ground To Find Clue To Three Mysterious Deaths In Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 15 (IANS): Since the last few days the Rajasthan police has been investigating a case where three family members in Churu district's Hamirwas have died mysterious deaths within a month after vomiting. Adding to the worries of the police are the cases of frequent fires in their house which has spread panic among the villagers.

“There have been fire incidents happening in this family frequently after these deaths," said police officials.

On Thursday, the police exhumed the body of a four-year-old boy to find out the reason for his death. The body was taken out after obtaining the district magistrate's permission. A postmortem was conducted and viscera samples were sent to the FSL lab in Jodhpur to find out the reason for his death, said SHO Madanlal Vishnoi.

Three mysterious deaths were reported in the family within a month. Those who passed away were Bhoop Singh's mother (82) and his two young sons.

The three of them died after vomiting, which is a case of investigation, Vishnoi added,“Next, there have been cases of sudden fires in the house since the last 14 days, which our team is investigating. We have deployed our team outside the house for the last two days, however since then, there has been no case of fire," he said.

Vishmoi informed that on February 1, the 82-year-old mother died. She vomited around 6 in the morning. By the time her family members took her to the hospital, she had died. On February 13, her grandson 4-year-old Garvit vomited and was rushed to the hospital, By this time, he also died. On February 28, Garvit's brother, 7-year-old Anurag, died,, the reason again being vomiting.

The series of house fires started on February 29, following the three deaths. Sometimes the clothes hanging on the wall, sometimes the bed and sometimes the fodder for the animals would catch fire.

Now the police are trying to find out who is starting the fires, how and why.

The woman and the elder son were cremated but the younger one was buried,. We are trying to find clues from the boy's body and so we have exhumed it, said officials.

Due to the sudden fires, not only the family members but the entire village is on edge. All the belongings in the house have been taken out. Along with the family members, the villagers are also keeping guard day and night. Water tankers have been installed outside the house so that water can be sprinkled immediately in case of a fire.

Police officials said that they have requested for a quick report from the FSL so that the reason for the boy's death can be found and further investigation undertaken.