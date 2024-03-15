National Art Museum Hosts Another Concert Within Music In The Museum Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has organized another concert within the project "Music in the Museum", co-organized by the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry.

The concert program "Spring is coming to our country" was presented by the International Mugham Center with the participation of singers Nisbat Sadrayeva, Miralam Mirelamov, Almakhanim Ahmadli, Konul Khalilzadeh and Ariz Huseynov, Azernews reports.

The singers were accompanied by Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur Salahov (kamancha), Rafael Askarov (balaban), Mahta Mahammadalizade (qanun) and Siyavush Karimov (naghara). The singers and musicians were received a storm of applause.

Earlier, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum hosted a concert "Evening of National Music".

Honored Artists Sevinj Sariyeva, mugham singer Elgiz Aliyev, Murad Lachin, Sabina Arabli, Gunay Imamverdiyeva performed before the audience.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.