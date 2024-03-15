National Art Museum Hosts Another Concert Within Music In The Museum Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has organized another concert
within the project "Music in the Museum", co-organized by the
museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry.
The concert program "Spring is coming to our country" was
presented by the International Mugham Center with the participation
of singers Nisbat Sadrayeva, Miralam Mirelamov, Almakhanim Ahmadli,
Konul Khalilzadeh and Ariz Huseynov, Azernews reports.
The singers were accompanied by Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur
Salahov (kamancha), Rafael Askarov (balaban), Mahta Mahammadalizade
(qanun) and Siyavush Karimov (naghara). The singers and musicians
were received a storm of applause.
Earlier, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum hosted a concert
"Evening of National Music".
Honored Artists Sevinj Sariyeva, mugham singer Elgiz Aliyev,
Murad Lachin, Sabina Arabli, Gunay Imamverdiyeva performed before
the audience.
The performances of the mugham singers were accompanied by
musicians - Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur Salakhov (kamancha),
Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Makhta Mahammadalizade (canon), and
Siyavush Karimov (naghara).
Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous
high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of
renowned artists.
Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully
demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional
Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham.
The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of
Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most
popular projects.
The cultural institution also hosts master classes and
conferences and actively cooperates with international
partners.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.