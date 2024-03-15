France Interested In Expanding Its Business In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France is interested in increasing the presence of its business in Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector and extraction of critical materials, and is ready to support measures to insure exports of French companies to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Economy Ministry's press service reported this following a meeting of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksii Sobolev with Director General of Global Affairs at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Aurelien Lechevallier and French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere, Ukrinform reports.

Soboliev presented 11 priority tasks for the development of Ukraine's economy, including the search for a mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets and directing them to support the Ukrainian economy, as well as increasing export opportunities, including through the expansion of ship insurance programs.

The parties also discussed investments in the recovery and development of Ukraine and insurance of war-related risks.

"The French side expressed its interest in joint work on programs to stimulate the return and retraining of temporarily displaced persons and increasing the presence of its business in Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector, extraction of critical materials, as well as its readiness to support measures to insure exports of French companies to Ukraine," the report said.

In addition, Ukraine and France are currently working on the creation of a special fund to stimulate investments and establish cooperation with the French Development Agency.

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu earlier said that three French defense companies would establish partnerships with Ukrainian enterprises in the context of the production of military equipment in Ukraine.

Photo credit: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine