IMF Tells NPP It Was Unaware Of All-Party Meeting

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reportedly told the National People's Power (NPP) that it was unaware of an all-party meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President hosted a meeting earlier this week to discuss the IMF proposals but the opposition, except the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi, boycotted the meeting.

NPP member Sunil Handunnetti said that at a meeting the NPP had with the IMF, it became clear that the President misled the opposition by claiming he was to host a meeting with the IMF and the opposition political parties.

Handunnetti said that when asked if the IMF was invited for that meeting the IMF had responded saying it was not aware of such a meeting.

During its meeting with the IMF, the NPP had also discussed the ongoing debt restructuring program of Sri Lanka.

Handunnetti said that the NPP was informed that the debt restructuring process was not yet complete.

An IMF delegation is currently reviewing Sri Lanka's progress under an IMF facilitated program. (Colombo Gazette)