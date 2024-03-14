Qatar Co-Organise Side Event Of 68Th Session Of Commission On The Status Of Women

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, in partnership with the permanent delegations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of Turkiye, and the Republic of Indonesia has organised a high-level side event titled Advancing f Women in the Judiciary, on the margin of the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of Family and Social Service of the Republic of Turkiye HE Mahinur Ozdemir, and Executive Director of UN-Women Sima Bahous participated in the event.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, in a speech, referred to the United Nations General Assembly resolution entitled "International Day of Women Judges", submitted by the State of Qatar in 2021 and adopted by consensus, which calls on the international community to celebrate the International Day of Women Judges every year, and to support public education and awareness activities, to promote the full participation of women on an equal basis at all levels of the judiciary.

Her Excellency praised the efforts of the Supreme Judicial Council in the State of Qatar, which encouraged the submission of the resolution, lauding its active role in developing strategic plans aimed at increasing women's participation in the judiciary.

For her part, Her Excellency Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting women and enhancing their roles as one of the basic pillars of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan.

Her Excellency said that as a result of tireless efforts to increase women's participation in the judiciary, the ratio of Qatari female judges has reached 13 percent, adding that work is underway to increase the percentage of female judges to 30 percent by 2030.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of women's representation in the judiciary, in addition to emphasizing that women's representation in the judiciary ensures the establishment of strong, more neutral and less susceptible to corruption justice systems.