A Tip From The Church Of Scientology To Help Make International Happiness Day Something To Celebrate

According to a February 2024 Gallup Poll, fewer than 50 percent of Americans are "very satisfied" with how things are going in their personal lives. With the International Day of Happiness approaching, Scientology Churches everywhere are opening their doors to the community to share The Way to Happiness, a booklet that can spell the difference between happiness and despair.







Photo Caption: International Day of Happiness is celebrated March 20.

Written by L. Ron Hubbard, its 21 precepts form the first moral code based entirely on common sense. It can be applied by people of any faith or belief. And because it is translated into 118 languages it is universally accessible.

As L. Ron Hubbard explains in the book's introduction:“You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others. The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you. Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives. While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

All are invited to attend and learn about the book that is credited with:



Brokering peace among warring gangs in South Central Los Angeles

Reducing crime in inner-city Denver neighborhoods

Transforming a poverty-stricken village in Zambia into one on its way to sustainability, Awakening hardened Colombian soldiers-once notorious for their extrajudicial killing of innocent civilians-to their responsibility for preserving the lives and welfare of their fellow citizen .

To find the nearest Scientology Church and reserve a seat, visit the Scientology global locator .

The Scientology Network airs public service announcements illustrating each of the 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness and a feature-length The Way to Happiness book on film.

It also features episodes of Voices for Humanity showcasing the movement in action.

To enroll on a free online course on The Way to Happiness, visit The Way to Happiness website .

