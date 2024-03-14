Qatar Affirms Preventing Conflict And Peaceful Resolution As Top Foreign Policy Priorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has affirmed that preventing the outbreak of conflicts and resolving them through peaceful means is among its top priorities in its foreign policy, in implementation of the wise vision of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This came in a statement by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council on ''Promoting Conflict Prevention - Empowering All Actors Including Women and Youth,'' at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency stated that Qatar's rich and successful record in mediation, which includes a wide range of cases, from peaceful conflict resolution to border dispute settlements and reuniting children with their families, is a testament to its dedication to resolving international crises and investing in peace.

Her Excellency conveyed Qatar's appreciation to the Secretary-General of the United Nations for giving priority to conflict prevention in the new peace plan, affirming Qatar's strong support for its inclusion in the Charter for the Future.

She emphasized that Qatar's commitment to finding solutions to international crises goes beyond negotiations and mediation, as Qatar believes firmly that preventing conflicts should address their root causes. She explained that the Sustainable Development Plan 2030 provides a comprehensive framework for addressing the multifaceted factors of conflict and violence.

Her Excellency pointed out that Qatar continues to implement humanitarian and development projects related to human rights aimed at addressing the root causes of conflicts, investing more than USD6.4 billion in over 100 countries, pointing out that these initiatives target the most vulnerable populations globally, focusing on education, healthcare, economic development, and programs specifically designed to support and empower women and youth.

She stressed that Qatar sees providing quality education not only as vital for empowering women and youth but also as a key tool for promoting peace and preventing conflicts. She added that neglecting education carries with it the risk of perpetuating cycles of violence and instability.

Her Excellency continued that for this reason, Qatar continues to prioritize educational initiatives, pointing out that Qatar succeeded in enrolling over 11.6 million children in schools in more than 57 countries through the prominent "Educate a Child" program by Education Above All. She explained that in 2023, Qatar and Education Above All committed to supporting education sectors in many African countries to provide quality education for over 2.3 million out-of-school children, adding that in 2023 also, Qatar donated USD20 million to support the Education Cannot Wait fund for education initiatives in emergencies and protracted crises.

In Qatar's statement, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani indicated that Education Above All recently successfully concluded a two-year project titled "Improving Access to Education for Conflict-Affected Children in Northeast Nigeria," focusing on providing quality education to over 21,000 out-of-school children in Northeast Nigeria.

She explained that this acknowledgment of the serious repercussions of attacks on education in the context of preventing conflicts and maintaining peace, Qatar has taken a leading role in international efforts towards adopting General Assembly resolution 74/275 on May 28, 2020, which declared September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

Her Excellency emphasized the importance of providing youth with the tools to actively participate in preventing conflicts and building peace, pointing out Qatar's hosting of the virtual High-Level Global Conference on Youth-Inclusive Peace Processes in January 2022, where over 160 youth peacebuilders, including many young women, from more than 74 countries participated. She added that two key concluding documents emerged from the conference: "Implementing the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda at Country-level: A Guide for Public Officials" and "Operationalizing a Five-Year Strategic Action Plan for Youth Inclusive Peace Processes" based on recommendations from key stakeholders in this field.

She affirmed that the implementation of these two documents would enhance meaningful youth participation in efforts to prevent conflicts, underscoring Qatar's steadfast commitment to working alongside the UN, including harnessing the state's role within the Peacebuilding Commission, to enhance efforts aimed at preventing conflicts and identifying actionable steps towards sustainable peace.