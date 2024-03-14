Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 513 : Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that will be held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 513 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-513 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PP 146330 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PY 808583 (KOLLAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PN 146330

PO 146330

PR 146330

PS 146330

PT 146330

PU 146330

PV 146330

PW 146330

PX 146330

PY 146330

PZ 146330

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

PN 615512

PO 598469

PP 216204

PR 277242

PS 636917

PT 144931

PU 255687

PV 592457

PW 620936

PX 267818

PY 245849

PZ 530639

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0084

0320

0715

1154

1915

1949

2595

2867

3215

3600

3999

4222

4534

5052

6717

7771

8685

9287

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0475

1480

1733

1781

1810

2180

2951

3699

4026

4040

4227

4463

4916

5219

5443

5545

5687

5952

6171

6296

6414

6920

7363

7435

8012

8420

9045

9143

9257

9271

9364

9462

9843

9893

6th Prize: Rs 500

2586

8377

0707

3381

8524

0053

9812

9260

3523

3463

5110

2666

2472

9559

4660

8105

6266

7128

7744

8921

5381

0279

8723

5840

8030

4778

0163

6291

1497

6543

1037

3039

7866

2336

2070

0567

8744

8317

1137

9274

0546

3986

6988

0705

0224

7646

6888

7987

5073

2026

3129

4349

6416

8851

1941

1550

3392

2522

6692

3013

6372

2832

0523

4209

1126

5101

8229

0364

7384

9845

2945

7141

2320

0857

3514

5643

4120

3090

5097

1081

7th Prize: Rs 100

8625

5334

7190

6969

5724

9197

7215

7438

1629

9114

7868

9426

0138

8875

6451

4161

4685

1877

2215

2109

4089

5542

7031

1594

0812

8214

8217

2074

8438

6927

5490

1301

8079

2248

8549

5290

1702

0451

2668

9892

2079

7860

3866

6599

6506

8677

5803

8961

8854

7517

8154

2877

9364

9130

6865

4543

2345

8694

0179

4730

4845

8039

4123

8248

5905

4266

3965

2051

3178

0135

7320

5843

8244

9638

1998

6515

4827

6666

2767

5821

1881

9824

2468

9604

9696

8202

6827

6034

0434

9692

2167

0423

5661

2265

4065

4908

7853

3119

7485

4733

8476

3726

7057

5520

6005

5180

6143

4639

6128

0854

3622

0462

2312

7908

2632

8271

8060

5737

4177

0101

2675

8564

5054

9599

6170

7008

4348

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.