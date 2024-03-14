Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 513 : Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that will be held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 513 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-513 prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
PP 146330 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
PY 808583 (KOLLAM)
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
PN 146330
PO 146330
PR 146330
PS 146330
PT 146330
PU 146330
PV 146330
PW 146330
PX 146330
PY 146330
PZ 146330
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
PN 615512
PO 598469
PP 216204
PR 277242
PS 636917
PT 144931
PU 255687
PV 592457
PW 620936
PX 267818
PY 245849
PZ 530639
4th Prize: Rs 5000
0084
0320
0715
1154
1915
1949
2595
2867
3215
3600
3999
4222
4534
5052
6717
7771
8685
9287
5th Prize: Rs 1000
0475
1480
1733
1781
1810
2180
2951
3699
4026
4040
4227
4463
4916
5219
5443
5545
5687
5952
6171
6296
6414
6920
7363
7435
8012
8420
9045
9143
9257
9271
9364
9462
9843
9893
6th Prize: Rs 500
2586
8377
0707
3381
8524
0053
9812
9260
3523
3463
5110
2666
2472
9559
4660
8105
6266
7128
7744
8921
5381
0279
8723
5840
8030
4778
0163
6291
1497
6543
1037
3039
7866
2336
2070
0567
8744
8317
1137
9274
0546
3986
6988
0705
0224
7646
6888
7987
5073
2026
3129
4349
6416
8851
1941
1550
3392
2522
6692
3013
6372
2832
0523
4209
1126
5101
8229
0364
7384
9845
2945
7141
2320
0857
3514
5643
4120
3090
5097
1081
7th Prize: Rs 100
8625
5334
7190
6969
5724
9197
7215
7438
1629
9114
7868
9426
0138
8875
6451
4161
4685
1877
2215
2109
4089
5542
7031
1594
0812
8214
8217
2074
8438
6927
5490
1301
8079
2248
8549
5290
1702
0451
2668
9892
2079
7860
3866
6599
6506
8677
5803
8961
8854
7517
8154
2877
9364
9130
6865
4543
2345
8694
0179
4730
4845
8039
4123
8248
5905
4266
3965
2051
3178
0135
7320
5843
8244
9638
1998
6515
4827
6666
2767
5821
1881
9824
2468
9604
9696
8202
6827
6034
0434
9692
2167
0423
5661
2265
4065
4908
7853
3119
7485
4733
8476
3726
7057
5520
6005
5180
6143
4639
6128
0854
3622
0462
2312
7908
2632
8271
8060
5737
4177
0101
2675
8564
5054
9599
6170
7008
4348
For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
MENAFN14032024007385015968ID1107978270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.