Man Held In Bhubaneswar For Killing Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife over a family dispute at Tarini Nagar slum in the Salia Sahi area here.

The accused, identified as Golakh Bihari Jena, also spent two days in the same house with his wife's body.

Jena, a native of Polasara in Ganjam district, works as a daily wager in the city.

"On Thursday, we received some information that a person killed his wife, Swapna, two days ago, and kept her body in his house. Meanwhile, Jena's elder son, Jiban Kumar Jena, who returned home from his native on Wednesday evening, detected some putrid smell coming out of a room in the house on Thursday morning. When his son checked the room, he was shocked to find the decomposed body of his mother," Mrutyunjay Swain, IIC of Maitri Vihar Police station, told IANS.

Swain said the accused's son immediately lodged a complaint at the Maitri Vihar police station.

On getting information, the police along with the scientific team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

"So far, we have ascertained during the initial probe that a family dispute was the reason behind the murder. The accused husband confessed before police that the deceased Swapna was addicted to alcohol and whatever he used to earn, she squandered all the money on alcohol.

"The local residents also made the same complaint. On Tuesday afternoon, the couple engaged in verbal argument over the issue and Jena, in a fit of rage, killed his wife by hitting her with a wooden plank," Swain added.

Swain said that the police arrested the accused by registering a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by his son, Jiban Kumar.