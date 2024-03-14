Brand Welcomhotel Forays Into Northeast With Welcomhotel Gangtok

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) ITC Hotels has announced its foray into the Northeast with the signing of Welcomhotel Gangtok.

The 60-key property showcases breathtaking views of Mount Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India and the third-highest peak in the world, from every room.

Backed by the cuisine expertise of ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel Gangtok will offer two food and beverage outlets: 'Mayal' the all-day dining restaurant, a pool cafe, and a bar.

The 150 covers 'Mayal' brings diners the much popular and loved Sikkimese delicacies. The restaurant is spread both indoors and outdoors, giving the guests a picture postcard view of the valley. The local cuisine is already a big favourite among food enthusiasts and travellers who choose to travel to the Northeast for its immense scenic beauty and food.

Located in the vicinity of Gangtok's famous MG Market, the Flower Exhibition Centre as well as other popular sightseeing spots, Welcomhotel Gangtok is expected to open in early 2025 in a new avatar.

Gangtok becomes the perfect gateway to the Northeast. These destinations have been gaining popularity with domestic and international tourists over the years. From admiring the pristine waters of River Teesta, Ban Jhakri Falls, a visit to the Rumtek Monastery or the famous Nathula Pass, Tsomgo Lake or making memorable memories at the Tashi Viewpoint, Gangtok and its vicinity has abundant natural beauty and tourist attractions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said,“We are honoured to bring Brand Welcomhotel to Sikkim - the first organic state in India notable for its rich biodiversity. We have been consciously working towards growing our presence in the Eastern and Northeastern regions. We shall leverage ITC Hotels' expertise in hospitality to enable enriching experiences for guests at Welcomhotel Gangtok, from showcasing elements of the local heritage to the leisure splendour of Sikkim.”

Thinley Namgyal Densapa, Proprietor, Denzong Regency, said,“We have played host to tourists, dignitaries, government officials and celebrities with our landmark hotel for the last decade-and-a-half. We are situated at a prized location and our property offers the most enchanting views. I am confident that with growing tourism in Gangtok, and Brand Welcomhotel's experience in hospitality, we will further expand and enrich our offerings for guests.”