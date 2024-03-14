African country sends tens of representatives to World Youth Festival

(MENAFN) In an impressive display of youth representation, the embassy of Moscow in the Democratic Republic of the Congo orchestrated a ceremonial departure for over 60 delegates bound for Russia to participate in the World Youth Festival (WYF) held in Sochi, situated in the southern Krasnodar region. The event, which commenced on an auspicious note, aims to foster global youth engagement and collaboration and is scheduled to continue until March 7.



Ambassador Alexey Sentebov, representing Russia in the Republic of Congo, lauded Kinshasa's significant participation in the WYF, noting that the nation has one of the largest contingents from Africa attending the festival. Sentebov emphasized the paramount importance of forging connections between the youth of Russia and those of the DR Congo, highlighting the potential for mutual learning and collaboration.



Endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the World Youth Festival has garnered recognition as the "largest youth event in the world" by its organizers, Rosmolodezh, the federal agency for youth affairs. With an ambitious agenda spanning a week, the festival brings together approximately 20,000 young leaders hailing from over 180 countries, encompassing diverse fields such as business, media, culture, science, education, volunteer work, and sports.



The overarching goal of the festival is to catalyze dialogues, exchange perspectives on global issues, and cultivate new friendships, transcending political affiliations and cultural differences.



Ksenia Razuvaeva, the director of Rosmolodezh, underscored the immense interest in the cultural extravaganza, revealing that over 300,000 individuals vied for the opportunity to participate. She hailed this surge in applications as a testament to the event's global significance and dismissed notions of Russia's isolation, emphasizing the country's vibrant engagement with the international community.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976888