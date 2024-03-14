EU consents additional money for Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) In a show of solidarity with Ukraine and as a message to Russia, European Union (EU) member states have unanimously approved an additional EUR5 billion (USD5.5 billion) in funding for the war-torn country. The decision, reached in Brussels after months of negotiations, reflects the European Union's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience in the face of ongoing conflict.



The funds are allocated through the European Peace Facility (EPF), a mechanism designed to support countries providing aid to Ukraine. While the approval process faced hurdles, such as France's insistence on sourcing weapons within Europe and Germany's push for consideration of direct member state donations, Wednesday's vote signaled a unified stance among European Union nations in prioritizing Ukraine's security needs.



Following the vote, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the bloc's unwavering support for Ukraine, affirming their readiness to provide whatever assistance is necessary for Ukraine's success. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba welcomed the decision as a significant display of European unity, highlighting the collective effort towards achieving common objectives



The EPF has already facilitated substantial aid to Ukraine, totaling over EUR6 billion. To address concerns regarding the "buy European" mandate, compromises were made to accommodate exceptions when European-sourced weaponry is not readily available to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements. This flexibility aims to ensure efficient and timely support for Ukraine's defense efforts, including initiatives like the Czech-led proposal to procure artillery shells from sources outside of Europe.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976740