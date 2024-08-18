Sumy Region Suffered 89 Attacks In One Day, One Killed And One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Sumy region suffered from 89 enemy attacks, one person was killed.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians fired 89 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region . 222 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivska, Bilopilia, Vorozhbianska, Lebedynska, Krasnopilia, Velykopysarivska, Putyvlska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Seredyno-Budska community's were shelled," the statement reads.

Shalyhinska community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions), FPV drones (13 explosions).

Bilopilia community: an air strike was carried out by guided aerial bombs (5 explosions). The air strike killed 1 civilian and injured 3 civilians (including an 11-year-old child). There was also an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions). There was also a UAV drop of explosives (4 explosions), launch of rocket-propelled grenades from a helicopter (8 explosions), artillery shelling (21 explosions), and mortar shelling (32 explosions).

Krasnopilia community: Russians fired with artillery (17 explosions), mortars (23 explosions), and MLRS (10 explosions). There were also helicopter-launched UXOs (9 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: FPV drone strikes were recorded (7 explosions). Yunakivska community: there were air strikes by UAVs (4 explosions). A local resident was injured as a result of the shelling.

Seredyno-Budska community: FPV drone strikes (8 explosions), artillery (15 explosions) and mortar attacks (9 explosions).

Two people wounded inas result of drone attack

Novoslobidska community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).

Lebedynska community: there was a rocket attack (1 explosion).

Hlukhivska community: FPV drone strikes were carried out (8 explosions).

Vorozhianske community: there were air strikes by UAVs (2 explosions).

Putivl community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Esman community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the morning air attack on Kyiv region, 50 houses in three settlements were damaged, two of them were destroyed .

