Shahed Reported Downed In Kharkiv As Result Of Night Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is reported that a Shahed drone has fallen in Kharkiv as a result of a night attack.

This is reported by Ukrinform citing the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration's Telegram channel.

"A Shahed attack on Kharkiv. It fell in the city center near private houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ihor Terekhov.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling.