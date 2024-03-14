GCC Data Center Market Size, Share, Industry Trends & Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Data Center Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The
GCC data center market
size reached
US$ 1.5 Billion
in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 14.5
Billion
by 2032,
exhibiting a growth rate
(CAGR) of
16.9%
during 2024-2032.
GCC Data Center Market Overview:
Data centers refer to specialized facilities designed to house and manage vast amounts of data and IT infrastructure. These pivotal assets encompass a range of components, including servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and supporting services such as power cooling systems and security applications. They are classified into types such as colocation, cloud, hyperscale, and edge, each offering distinct advantages in terms of scalability, control, and data processing speed.
Additionally, they are integral for ensuring high availability, operational continuity, efficient data management, and robust security for organizations' critical IT operations. By optimizing information and resource management, data centers enhance organizational efficiency, support data-intensive applications, and enable cloud computing and big data analytics, thereby playing a crucial role in the digital economy.
GCC Data Center Market Trends:
In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by increasing digital transformation initiatives across various sectors. Along with this, the rise in data generation, coupled with escalating demand for cloud services and advanced IT infrastructure, is driving the expansion of data centers. In addition, governments in the region are actively promoting digital economy strategies, leading to significant investments in IT and telecommunications infrastructure.
Moreover, the rise in smart city projects and technological advancements, such as 5G deployment, IoT integration, and AI, further stimulates the need for robust data center capabilities. Energy efficiency and sustainability are also key trends, with an emphasis on green data centers to minimize environmental impact. Furthermore, the strategic geographic positioning of the GCC countries enhances their appeal as data center hubs for neighboring regions, thereby attracting international investors and global technology firms.
Competitive Landscape:
Amazon Web Services, Inc. Equinix, Inc. Etisalat Khazna Microsoft
Key Market Segmentation:
Regional Insights:
Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman
Application Insights:
Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Government IT and Telecom Media Retail Manufacturing Others
Type Insights
Enterprise Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Edge Data Centers Hyperscale Data Centers
Component Insights
Hardware Software Service
Size Insights
Small Data Center Mid-Size Data Center Large Data Center
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) COVID-19 Impact on the Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Strategic Recommendations Historical, Current and Future Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Structure of the Market Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
