Ukrainian Cyber Force Hacks Moscow Metro Fare Payment System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian IT Army attacked a number of Russian portals, including the Troika fare payment system, which serves passengers of the Moscow Metro subway network, among other customers.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"Our cyber force targeted a number of government and local portals, including the Troika fare payment system. This is one of the largest ticket payment systems in Russia that serves 38 regions," the report reads.

It is noted that due to the failure, owners of transport cards in Moscow and Kazan could not pay for tickets and parking or top up their travel cards.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian IT Army attacked Russia's largest Internet portal, Mail.