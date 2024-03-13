(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 11, 2024
Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its"Tourist Attractions"

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute and 34 Costa Rican companies show their tourism offer at the ITB 2024 Fair, in Germany

By TCRN STAFF March 11, 2024

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) in the company of 34 tourism services companies develop the strategic task of seducing hundreds of German and European tourists to choose Costa Rica as the ideal destination for their next vacation. The above, through participation develops the strategic task of in the ITB Berlin 2024 Fair, considered the most important tourism marketing and negotiation exchange in the world.

The representatives of our country offer the latest in their offering in hotel services, tour operators, vehicle rental, travel agencies, adventure activities, wellness tourism, among others.

This global event takes at the imposing Messe exhibition center in the German capital. According to the organizers, in addition to Costa Rica, more than 5,500 exhibitors are participating this time, coming from 170 countries on five continents.

Ireth Rodríguez, head of promotion of the ICT, highlighted the importance of Costa Rica's presence at the ITB Berlin, especially because in 2023, Germany will be the first source market for tourists from Europe by air with the arrival of 75,461 German tourists arriving by air

“By participating in one of the main tourism showcases, we undoubtedly reinforce our position as one of the favorite vacation destinations for Germans, as well as Europeans. Also at the same time, the ITB Berlin is an ideal space to strengthen alliances and negotiations with airlines, wholesalers and has a rapprochement with specialized media in Germany interested in our country,” Rodríguez added.

According to the most recent data from the ICT, during January 2024, 9,989 German tourists visited us by air, 2,617 more than during the same period of the previous year (2023), when 7,372 arrivals from Germany were reported.

Global Promotion Showcase

Regarding the design of the exhibition space, 100% Costa Rican elements were taken into consideration. The negotiation areas stand out for one-on-one meetings with Costa Rican businessmen, which take place in the middle of a space decorated with large-format images placed on hanging cubes of volcanoes, beaches, mountains, waterfalls, outdoor and cultural activities, as well as some of the representatives of our biodiversity such as quetzals, scarlet macaws and sloths.

Also noteworthy are the visitor interaction spaces where they can enjoy promotional videos on giant screens and if they want an unmissable souvenir, but above all,“Pura Vida”, they can take a photo in front of a colorful typical cart wheel, a real hammock to swing in the middle of foliage with the logo of our country brand in neon or in front of the giant letters that form the sustainable words of“C O S T A R I C A”.

ITB, Berlin 2024 brings together leading experts in global trends, who will give keynote lectures, panel discussions, examples of best practices, as well as innovative topic such as travel technology, marketing and sales, future travel, sustainability, destination management, hospitality, social responsibility, business trips, future work among others shared by the organizers on the event's social platforms, the motto of this year's edition is:“Taking tourism technology to the next level together.”-

