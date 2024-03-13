(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Travel Updated: November 23, 2023Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December

Airline will have three weekly trips

By TCRN STAFF November 23, 2023

The airline Avianca announced that it will resume the route between Costa Rica and Venezuela starting December 16 with a total of three weekly trips is an offer of more than a thousand seats for people interested in traveling between the Juan Santamaría airport and the Simón Bolívar air terminal in Caracas.

“We are very happy to be able to return to Venezuela, thus expanding our network of international destinations and reaffirming our promise to customers, to provide point-to-point connectivity to the destinations where they want to travel,” said Alex Benitez, vice president of Avianca for Central America and The Andean region.

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will be the days of the flights, leaving Costa Rica at 11:00 a.m. and arriving in Caracas at 3:50 m from Venezuela it will leave at 5:20 p.m., arriving at the Juan Santamaría airport at 6:05 m are now available for sale on the Avianca website.

