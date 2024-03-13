China-established mega-mosque gets inaugurated in Algeria

(MENAFN) Algeria marked a historic moment as it officially inaugurated Djamaa El-Djazair, a colossal mosque built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). After years of delays, the Great Mosque of Algiers stands as the largest mosque in Africa, boasting the world's tallest minaret at an impressive height of 265 meters (869 feet). With a capacity to accommodate around 120,000 people, the mosque ranks as the third-largest globally, trailing only Mecca and Medina in significance for the Islamic faith.



The inauguration, held ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, marks a milestone in the completion of the modernist masterpiece. Constructed throughout the 2010s, Djamaa El-Djazair spans 27.75 hectares, featuring a blend of modern design with Arab and North African embellishments. In addition to its religious significance, the mosque complex houses the Museum of Islamic Civilization, a Cultural Center, a lecture hall, and a library. It also hosts the Higher School for Islamic Sciences, equipped with study rooms and laboratories.



Despite opening its doors to international tourists and state visitors for the past five years, and for prayers since October 2020, the mosque faced delays in holding an official opening ceremony. During the inaugural event, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized the mosque's role in guiding Muslims toward the values of "moderation" and the "rejection of extremism." This commitment to promoting a moderate form of Islam has been a focal point for Algeria since quelling an Islamist rebellion in the 1990s during a violent civil war.



The completion and official opening of Djamaa El-Djazair mark a significant cultural and architectural achievement for Algeria and reinforce its dedication to fostering a harmonious Islamic environment. The mosque's grandeur and symbolism further underscore the deepening ties between Algeria and China, exemplified by the collaborative effort in erecting this monumental religious structure.

