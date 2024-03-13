Kenyan analyst claims West African bloc provides nothing

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Kenyan analyst Ken Bosire has criticized the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stating that the regional bloc lacks internal strength and has failed to deliver meaningful outcomes. Bosire's comments come in the wake of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger's decision to withdraw from ECOWAS, citing the organization's alignment with foreign interests and its perceived threat to national sovereignty.



According to Bosire, ECOWAS has not fulfilled its objectives, contributing to the decision of the three African nations to establish the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023. He asserts that modern neocolonialism, particularly in French-speaking regions, is more detrimental than the colonial era, emphasizing that foreign interventions often prioritize external interests over the well-being of the local population.



Bosire claims that France's historical role in responding to regional issues by sending troops has been driven by self-interest rather than the welfare of the affected nations. The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS follows the regional bloc's imposition of sanctions on the three former French colonies, aiming to pressure them into restoring democratic rule after coups overthrew their governments.



The Alliance of Sahel States, established by the three African nations, has garnered attention for its pursuit of closer ties with Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the active engagement between Moscow and African nations across various domains. Zakharova expressed hope for dialogue to resolve the issues between ECOWAS members and emphasized Russia's interest in the situation.



In a recent development, ECOWAS announced the lifting of sanctions imposed on Niger following a military coup last summer. The move raises questions about the bloc's internal dynamics and its ability to address political challenges within its member states. As ECOWAS grapples with criticism and withdrawals, the evolving geopolitical landscape in West Africa underscores the complexities of regional cooperation and the delicate balance between external influences and regional autonomy.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971596