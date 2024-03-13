Construction for DHG Properties’ Helvetia Residences Commences with Delivery Slated for 2026

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Dubai real estate has one of the highest ROIs globally with a range of 8%-15%

● Dubai’s off-plan sales equated to 27% of total real estate transactions in February



Dubai, UAE - 13 March 2024: DHG Properties, a renowned Swiss real estate developer with a legacy of over three decades of excellence, cites that the Dubai real estate market noticed a 29.6% year-on-year increase in deal volumes driven by growth in both the off-plan market and secondary deals. This is reinforced by the sales progress of DHG’s first project in the UAE; officially launched in February, Helvetia Residences is a 430-unit project situated in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) which entails world-class architecture. Construction has now commenced and the development is on schedule for a 2026 delivery.



Dubai has one of the highest returns on investment (ROI) in the world, a gross rental income average of 5.2% and an ROI ranging from 8% to 15%, making the emirate highly sought after for real estate investment. Among other factors, this has elevated Dubai’s real estate market to see 12,475 transactions worth AED 48 billion in the short calendar month of February alone; these transactions are segmented into both off-plan and ready properties. As it relates to the off-plan sector, this segment continues to uphold the strength of the overall market by making up approximately 27% of total transactions and being worth a total of AED 13 billion thus far in 2024.



With the recent removal of the AED 1 million minimum down payment required to qualify for a golden visa through real estate investment, thousands of global investors have been afforded easier access to the nation’s well-liked Golden Visa Program. This incentive is helping the country’s economy as the population is surging upwards as one of the fastest-growing cities globally with nearly 3.7 million people. Furthermore, as investors continue pursuing the UAE’s Golden Visa incentive, the overall value of real estate in the country will also rise and this is being seen by the increasing number of projects that developers are launching and building.



Bashir Samia, DHG’s Chief Commercial & Growth Officer explained: “Dubai’s real estate market never fails to intrigue and attract investors. This notion is reinforced by explosive growth with off-plan properties dominating over 60% of the market's activity. After 30 years of proven success and consistent growth in Europe, our commitment to strengthening the landscape of real estate in countries like Switzerland and Serbia remains unwavering. At the same time, we were keen on leveraging decades of expertise to take on the challenge of global expansion - and what better place to do that than the UAE? Specifically, in the heart of JVC.”



Bringing its signature European touch via Helvetia Residences, DHG is strengthening its impact on Dubai’s residential segment by catering to the UAE’s diverse range of nationalities and bolstering its own portfolio. To date, DHG’s 30-year track record includes global feats such as the delivery of 300 total projects, the construction and development of 2.5 million square meters, and over 1000 residential developments in its pipeline.



About DHG:

DHG Properties is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG has now launched its inaugural project in Dubai. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.





