BJP’S Double-Engine Govt Made MP A Progressive State: Ex-CM Chouhan

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) Former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said he had taken over the state from the Congress with a tag of 'BIMARU', however, the BJP's double-engine government (Centre and State) has made it a progressive state.

Addressing a programme in Mandideep in Sehore district, which falls under Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, Chouhan said, he believes that Madhya Pradesh will become a developed state under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“Madhya Pradesh used to be counted among the states that fall under BIMARU tag, but now it is a progressive state. I believe that the state will become a developed state under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership,” Chouhan said.

He also appealed to his successor to continue public beneficiary schemes (introduced during his tenure).“There is no lack of money for public beneficiary schemes, and I would appeal to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to continue with these schemes,” he said.

Chouhan will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Vidisha.

Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency was previously represented by BJP stalwarts like late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991), Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014) and newspaper publisher Ramnath Goenka (1971).

Chouhan last won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in 2004 but resigned after becoming Chief Minister. He is the sitting MLA from Budhni seat, which also falls under the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.