Credibility And Halal Validate Brazil As Global Supplier

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Following visits to beef and poultry production plants in Goiânia and Brasília, Council of Arab Ambassadors dean and Palestine's ambassador to Brazil Ibrahim Alzeben and Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) International Relations Vice President Mohamad Mourad said that the attention to sanitary hygiene and halal processes – with halal meaning fit for Muslim consumption – further strengthens Brazil's standing as a food supplier to the Arabs and can lead to new business. (Pictured, the delegation at a Seara plant in Brasília.)

On Thursday (7), a delegation made up of diplomats from Arab countries visited Seara's production plant in Brasília. Seara is one of the brands of JBS, which on Wednesday (6) had welcomed the diplomats at a beef production plant in Goiânia, Goiás. All products that leave these two plants are halal. Sixty percent of the production of the plant in Brasília are exported.

Alzeben told ANBA that in the face of the challenges to obtain foods worldwide, companies like the one visited are a food“power plant, particularly for the Middle East.” The diplomat highlighted the attention to sanitary hygiene and halal production, which, he says, further raises the credibility of Brazilian goods.“This creates opportunities for interested parties to be get in touch with this giant meatpacker.”

All food manufacturers are authorized, certified and constantly monitored by federal and state agencies. For halal production, companies need a specific certification given by certifiers as halal slaughter and production require that various processes are followed, including that the animal has to be conscious during the slaughter, which in turn must be carried out by a Muslim worker. Moreover, there can be no contact to pork, which Muslims do not consume.

Mourad said that the two-day trip to Center-West Brazil was“good in several respects” and highlighted food security, a key priority for the Arab world.“But not just in the sense of ensuring the supply of any food but of processed halal-slaughtered foods. And this [the diplomats] could see for themselves at the two plants we visited,” said Mourad at a lunch held by the company in a Swift restaurant in Brasília.

In their visit to Goiás, the ambassadors met with leaders of the Commercial, Industrial and Services Association of the State of Goiás (Acieg), a connection that may be resumed in future meetings“and even a new visit to Goiânia” to create more opportunities for businesspeople from the state and Arab countries to discuss business and for local manufacturers to further expand their exports to the Arab world.“It is now the second leading [destination] of the state's exports, and we'll work towards making it the number one,” he said.

On Wednesday, the delegation was welcomed by Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado at a dinner in the seat of the state government. Alzeben and Caiado exchanged views on the conflict in Gaza and trade opportunities between state's companies and the Arab countries.

The delegation featured ABCC CEO & Secretary-General Tamer Mansour. In addition to Alzeben, the following diplomats participated: Qais Marouf Kheiro Shqair, ambassador of the Arab League to Brazil; Ahmad Mohammed A. M. Al Shebani, of Qatar; Osama Ibrahim Ayad Sawan, of Libya; Mai Taha Khalil, of Egypt; Abdoulaye Idrissa Wagne, of Mauritania; and Maen Masadeh, of Jordan; Algeria chargé d'affaires Emira Assia Dali; Algeria's Emira Assia Dali; Sudan's Mohammed Elrashed Sidahmed Mohammed; and Iraq's consul Ali Majid Jasim Al-Obaidi. The official visit also included Fares Mohamed Naklah, advisor at the Palestinian embassy in Brazil, and ABCC Institutional Relations advisor Bassel Abou Latif.

