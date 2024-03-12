Cannabisnewsbreaks - Zoned Properties Inc. (ZDPY) Chooses IBN As Corporate Communications Partner

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY) , a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry, is partnering with IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities. According to the announcement, IBN will assist Zoned Properties with its corporate communications initiatives and help strengthen awareness of the company. Zoned Properties is focused on innovating in the real-estate development space, and is working to redefining the way people invest in commercial real estate. Zoned Properties offers a proprietary national ecosystem of real estate services, including a commercial real estate brokerage and a real estate advisory practice.“With a decade of national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries by targeting commercial properties that face unique zoning or development challenges, identifying solutions that can potentially have a major impact on their commercial value and then working to acquire the properties while securing long-term, absolute-net leases,” the press release stated.“As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of

5,000+ key syndication outlets,

various newsletters,

social media channels, wire services via

InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for

Zoned Properties.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Zoned Properties Inc.

Zoned Properties is a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company aspires to innovate within the real-estate development sector, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and rezoned for specific purposes, including the regulated and legalized cannabis industry. It does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

