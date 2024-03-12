Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Moves Forward On Oko West Project With EPA Approval Of Terms Of Scope

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) , a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, has announce that the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) of the government of Guyana has finalized and approved the Terms of Scope (“ToS”) for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) on the Oko West Project in Guyana's Region 7. According to the announcement, the company applied for the environmental permit in 2023, then worked with the EPA to identify the ToS for the ESIA. That process included meetings with both government agencies and local communities to identify essential elements, which had to be approved before the company could move forward with the ESIA; Reunion Gold expects to submit the ESIA in Q4 2024. The company noted that it has finished most of the environmental and social baseline studies that are required for the ESIA, including fieldwork for the second phase of baseline studies. The company anticipates completing the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”), then advancing work on both the feasibility study and the environmental permits.“We are very pleased that the EPA has approved the Terms of Scope for the ESIA on Oko West, as this represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the permitting process for the project,” said Reunion Gold president and CEO Rock Howes in the press release.“The company remains on track with its accelerated development timeline for Oko West, which includes the completion of a preliminary economic assessment by the end of Q2 2024.”

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2020, the company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden mineral resource in June 2023 after only 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, the company announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in Indicated Resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in Inferred Resources grading 2.59 g/t. The February 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate includes an underground resource containing 1.1 Moz of gold at a grade of 3.12 g/t Au in the Inferred category. The company is moving forward on development activities related to Oko West and expects to deliver a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) by the end of Q2 2024. The company continues to explore several additional priority targets at Oko West that lie outside of the area of the MRE, as well as leverage its considerable experience in uncovering new discoveries in the Guiana Shield to acquire and explore additional new projects in the region. For more information about the company, please visit

