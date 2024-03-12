Sheikh Fahad: Law-Enforcers Apply Zero Tolerance Regarding Narcotic Trade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah stressed that the combat against illicit drugs must continue unabated.

During a field tour of the General Dept. of Anti-Drug Trafficking on Tuesday, Sheikh Fahad urged the security personnel to remain vigilant and double the effort to uncover and dismantle the drug smuggling gangs.

He appreciated the efforts of the dedicated security personnel to serve the national interests and protect the security of the homeland, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

Sheikh Fahad urged the security services to pursue the policy of zero tolerance in combatting all forms of crimes, particularly the narcotic trade.

During the tour, he was apprised of the statistics of seizures and arrests made by the General Dept. of Anti-Drug Trafficking, the statement noted.

Sheikh Fahad was accompanied by Director General of the Dept. Brig. Mohammad Qabazard and a number of senior officials of the Interior Ministry. (end)

