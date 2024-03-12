(MENAFN- The Conversation) Manage and monitor of agronomic field experiments on winter grain crops.

Job no: 0061909

Location: Dookie (Goulburn Valley region), Victoria

Role type: Full-time; Fixed-term for 3 years

Faculty: Faculty of Science

Department/School: School of Agriculture Food and Ecosystem Science

Salary: $73,279 - $80,258 p.a. plus 17% super



Manage and monitor of agronomic field experiments on winter grain crops.

Collaborate with top-tier experts, execute innovative experiments, and publish impactful findings Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading.

About the Role

The successful applicant will be responsible for the management and monitoring of agronomic field experiments on winter grain crops (wheat, barley, canola etc.) conducted as part of Grains Research and Development Corporation investments at the Dookie campus of the University of Melbourne.

You will work in a multi-disciplinary team with senior researchers from the University of Melbourne and other research organisations to deliver high-quality data from small plot and paddock scale field experiments to support practice change and productivity growth in the Australian grains industry.

Dookie campus is an agricultural facility set on the tranquil rolling hills between Shepparton and Benalla in Victoria. Relocation support can be negotiated for successful candidates.

Please note: This position requires the appointee to work in regional Victoria, where there is no public transport connection available. A valid driving license for Victoria is required for this role.

Your responsibilities will include:



You are expected to significantly contribute towards the research effort of the team and to develop your research expertise with an increasing degree of autonomy.

Under the guidance and support of Senior Academic staff conduct internationally competitive research, resulting in industry practice change and publications in high-impact journals. Contribute to publication of academic papers and other scholarly and extension outputs to a high academic standard in accordance with the research expectations of the University of Melbourne.

Who We Are Looking For

You will excel in collaborating positively within a diverse research team, possess outstanding organizational skills to meet project deadlines efficiently and demonstrate the capacity to independently develop and execute research projects effectively.

You will also have:



Completion (or near completion) of a bachelor's degree in agriculture, agricultural science or a related discipline.

Demonstrated experience in the management and measurement of agricultural field experiments on cool season grain crops (e.g. wheat).

A demonstrated aptitude for research, including design and implementation of field experiments, collection, curation and analysis of data. Demonstrated ability to prepare data for research reports and manuscripts for extension articles and scientific publications.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team –“The School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences“

The School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences has a vision of science for flourishing environments and communities. The School brings together diverse discipline strengths to lead the development of new interdisciplinary thinking and high-impact solutions for global challenges relating to climate change, food security, healthy food systems, biodiversity conservation, sustainable forest management, invasive species, and environmentally and economically sustainable agricultural practices. Our expertise spans biophysical, social and technical sciences, and we support a large cohort of PhD students across these domains.

Dookie campus has played a key role in the development of agriculture and agricultural teaching and learning in Australia since 1886 and it remains a focal point for the key research, teaching and technology development that is helping to shape the future of agriculture in Australia.

Situated on 2,440 hectares the campus includes a small community which houses our students and teaching staff, merino sheep, an orchard, robotic dairy, winery and a natural bush reserve.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Anna Gradoboeva via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.