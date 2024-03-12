Two Children Injured As Russians Strike Sumy Region With Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked a village in the Velyka Pysarivka community with guided aerial bombs, injuring two children and one adult.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

“Today, March 12, at 09.20, an air strike was carried out on the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Sumy district. The enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on the residential sector of the settlement. Two hits were recorded. According to preliminary information, a large family was affected by the shelling: two children aged 6 and 10 were wounded. One adult was also wounded,” the administration reported.

Five private houses and a garage were damaged.

All relevant services are working at the site. Assistance is being provided to those affected.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night and morning of March 12, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. As many as 96 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorodske, and Seredyna-Buda communities came under enemy shelling.