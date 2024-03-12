(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC)

Tech Mahindra to Power Mobily’s Loyalty Programs with Generative AI Driven Automation Capabilities

Partnership to leverage Comviva’s MobiLytix™ rewards solution to power digital loyalty programs

Pune – March 12th, 2024: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, signed a strategic partnership with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), a leading technology media and telecom (TMT) company in Saudi Arabia, to deliver best-in-class loyalty programs for individual and business customers. With a focus on elevating customer loyalty programs, the partnership will deploy Comviva's GenAI-powered next-generation MobiLytix™ Rewards to revamp Mobily’s Neqaty loyalty program. Comviva, a Tech Mahindra company, is the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions.



Tech Mahindra will utilize its extensive expertise in digital transformation and market presence to ensure the successful deployment of Mobily’s loyalty programs. It will provide Mobily with a single platform that supports both earning and redemption points journey for its customers. The implementation, coupled with an intuitive app built on MobiLytix™ and web access channels, will provide a seamless customer experience for both end users and businesses. Additionally, the partnership will provide gamification, digital marketing technology, and advanced business analytics to execute high-impact loyalty marketing programs for Mobily’s customers.

Ram Ramachandran, SVP & Head – Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra, said, “In the rapidly evolving telecom landscape, maintaining customer loyalty is a formidable challenge, accentuated by the industry’s intense competition and the quest for innovation. Our partnership with Mobily has the potential to set new benchmarks in loyalty management, and we look forward to the possibilities it presents. By combining our efforts, we aim to create leading loyalty programs on a global scale and pave the way for a brighter future in this rapidly changing landscape.”

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide digital transformation capabilities that will evolve with the loyalty system needs, seamlessly integrating with the Mobily ecosystem and third-party platforms.





Yousef A. Alsuhaibani, CIO at Mobily, said, “As a leading digital innovator in Saudi Arabia, we are dedicated to positioning Neqaty among the top loyalty programs globally. We are thrilled with our strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra and looking forward to reshaping the landscape of rewards programs for our customers. Together, we are embarking on a journey to build an innovative Loyalty Program that places a strong emphasis on delivering an exceptional and personalized customer experience.”

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, “Personalizing experiences is key to building consumer trust and successful loyalty programs. Our MobiLytix™ Rewards solution shall unlock the power of data science and enable the delivery of new customer experiences by seamlessly blending advanced AI, gamification, and data-driven insights. We have always been at the forefront of creating cutting-edge loyalty solutions, and this partnership further solidifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

Comviva’s MobiLytix™ is one of the leading marketing platforms globally that unifies customer engagement, data science, and intelligent automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns in real-time and at scale. By engaging customers with the right message at the right time across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. With over 300 million deployed customer base, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.





