Biden shocks people with strategy to invite Netanyahu to ‘come to Jesus meeting’

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has stirred controversy with a candid remark overheard this week, where he mentioned telling Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu about an upcoming "come to Jesus meeting." The remark, made to Colorado Senator Michael Bennet after Biden's State of the Union address, was caught on a microphone, prompting questions about the appropriateness of the expression in the context of discussions about Israel's actions in Gaza.



During the conversation, Biden acknowledged using Netanyahu's nickname, "Bibi," and suggested a serious meeting between the two leaders. An aide rushed over to intervene, but Biden, realizing he was on a hot mic, remarked, "I’m on a hot mic here? Good. That’s good."



Facing scrutiny for the choice of words, Biden defended the usage, explaining to MSNBC that it's an expression from the southern part of his state, signifying a serious meeting. The president stressed that he has known Netanyahu for 50 years and believed the Israeli leader understood the intention behind the phrase.



In the aftermath, Biden elaborated on his expectations for the meeting with Netanyahu, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself and pursue actions against Hamas. However, he pointed out the need for Netanyahu to pay greater attention to the civilian casualties resulting from the conflict in Gaza. Biden expressed concern that the Israeli leader's approach, if not adjusted to address the humanitarian aspects of the conflict, could potentially harm Israel's standing more than help.



The incident sheds light on the delicate diplomatic dynamics between the United States and Israel, allies with a longstanding relationship. As discussions about the meeting unfold, the international community watches closely to discern the implications of Biden's choice of words and the potential impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

