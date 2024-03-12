Orban claims Trump has strategy to put end to Ukrainian war

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has disclosed that former United States President Donald Trump possesses a detailed plan to swiftly resolve the Ukraine conflict if he secures a second term in office. Following a meeting with the presumed Republican nominee at Florida's Mar-a-Lago estate, Orban asserted that Trump, known for his previous campaign promises, is committed to ending hostilities between Moscow and Kiev within 24 hours. While the specifics of Trump's plan were not detailed, Orban suggested that a key element involves cutting the flow of United States aid, placing pressure on stakeholders involved in the conflict.



In an interview with the M1 broadcaster on Sunday, Orban emphasized the significance of halting United States financial support, stating that without American funds, Europeans would struggle to finance the war independently, potentially leading to its resolution. Orban refrained from providing explicit details on the proposed strategy but conveyed confidence in Trump's approach to achieving peace in the region.



The Hungarian leader portrayed Trump as a "man of peace" during his presidency, aligning his stance with Hungary's pro-peace position. Orban drew a sharp contrast between Trump's purported commitment to peace and the perceived pro-war inclinations of the United States Democratic government, the European Union leadership, and several prominent European Union member states, including those aligned with President Joe Biden.



While Orban's account of Trump's intentions raises intrigue, the Kremlin has chosen not to comment on the specifics. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, indicated on Monday that Orban's description lacked sufficient detail for any specific commentary.



As the international community closely monitors developments in the Ukraine conflict, Orban's revelations add a layer of speculation about the potential impact of Trump's return to office on the ongoing geopolitical dynamics in Eastern Europe. The details of Trump's plan and its feasibility remain subjects of interest and scrutiny amid the complex and multifaceted nature of the conflict.

