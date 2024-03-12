K'taka: FIR Registered Against Cong Leader For Making Objectionable Remark Against PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against the Congress leader on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case has been registered against G.S. Manjunath, President of Labour Welfare Board. The complaint was filed by Chitradurga Rural BJP Mandal President Kalleshaiah.

The complainant said that Manjunath's statement has brought disrepute to the post of the PM which can disturb the peace in the society.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Manjunath.

While referring to the announcement of reducing the price of LPG by Rs 100, Manjunath had issued an objectionable statement referring to PM Modi. The video of his speech had also gone viral.

Karnataka BJP has also slammed Congress for targeting PM Modi.

The police have taken up further investigation.