BIXOLON Demonstrates Its Competitive Labelling Solutions For The Logistics Industry At SITL 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Showcasing its latest developments in Auto-ID label printing technology

SiTL – (19-21.03.2024, Paris, France) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, invites visitors onto stand E175 where it will be showcasing its comprehensive line of printing solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Transport, Logistics and Warehouse industry.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Mobile Printing Solutions – Celebrated as the World's Number One Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer for the past decade, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its growing range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch mobile receipt, ticket and label printing solutions throughout the show. Including the highly adaptive SPP-R200III plus 2-inch (58mm) and the SPP-R410 4-inch (112mm) mobile receipt and label printers. Plus, the XM7 series featuring 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile Linerless and linered label printers with RFID print and encode capabilities.

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – BIXOLON will also be showcasing the elite of its desktop labelling solutions including with the XD3-40 d 4-inch (114 mm) Direct Thermal and label printer, plus the XD5-40tR 4-inch (114mm) RFID enabled Thermal Transfer printer. Alongside the environmentally friendly XL5-40 dedicated desktop linerless label solution and cost-effective XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) Industrial high-performance labelling solution for mission critical labelling.

“The European Transportation and Logistics industry is expected to steadily grow within the next five years which will be assisted by technologies centred around identify and tracking,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“Exhibiting at SITL gives BIXOLON the opportunity to demonstrate the latest in print labelling technology to a dedicated audience while discussing how our solutions can alleviate many pressure points within the logistics chain.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact ... to make an appointment to meet the team.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the tenth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.







For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

...

Tel: +82-31-218-5500



Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

...

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0



Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

...

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

