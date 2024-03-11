Finnish Businesses To Join Ukraine's Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish energy and construction companies are planning to join Ukraine's recovery projects.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The ministry's team, headed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, held a meeting with Finnish Environment and Climate Change Minister Kai Mykkänen and the representatives of Finnish energy and construction companies.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in energy security, bomb shelter construction, and the production of construction materials.

The Ukrainian ministry mentioned that Finland's national plan for Ukraine's reconstruction, which was endorsed in late 2023, provides for increasing the capital of the national development cooperation fund Finnfund by EUR 25 million to finance relevant projects in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Finland's Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) will provide support for Finnish companies participating in Ukraine's reconstruction projects as part of the private-public partnership with Ukrainian government agencies acting as contracting authorities.

A reminder that Finland will assist Ukraine with the implementation of specific projects on the Kyiv region's comprehensive reconstruction and energy transformation. Finland has already allocated EUR 2.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry