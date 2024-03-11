Land Betterment's Ekō Solutions Is Featured On WHNT News19 In Huntsville Alabama

(MENAFN- 3BL) FISHERS, Ind., March 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation is pleased to share that its ekō Solutions division was recently featured on WHNT News19 TV.

Peter Rodriguez, President of ekō Solutions said,“The idea for the shipping container conversions is to create attainable housing options in northern Alabama. There is a need for housing, especially in the fast-growing cities of Huntsville and Decatur. The need for unique and alternative housing is very, very evident and we are here to serve that solution.” Rodriguez concluded,“We hope that the homes will one day be able to offer more solutions in north Alabama counties with their unhoused crisis.”

THE FULL STORY ON WHNT CAN BE VIEWED HERE.

In addition to providing up-cycled shipping container homes across the country, ekō Solutions offers a range of sustainable and energy-efficient dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential, farming and crisis recovery. ekō Solutions offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, ekō farms, Airbnb rentals, nature retreats and homes. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

To learn more about ekō Solutions' products, visit

About ekō Solutions

ekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial, farming and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations follow us on our social platforms - Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram Tik Tok and YouTube .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn .

