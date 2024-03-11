Russians Start Using Drones With Incendiary Mixture In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has begun using drones with incendiary mixtures against Ukraine, which cause fires.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Northern Regional Directorate of the Border Guard Service on Facebook.

“The occupiers have resorted to using drones with incendiary mixtures, having seemingly exhausted all other means of harming Ukraine.

Recently, in a border community in the Chernihiv region, border guards spotted an unknown object dropped from an enemy UAV that caught fire after hitting the ground,” the report says.

According to the border guards, they responded in time and prevented the fire from spreading and damaging the environment.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 7 March, a 52-year-old civilian man was killed in the mortar shelling of the Semenivka community in the Chernihiv region.