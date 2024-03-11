TEDPIX loses 1,350 points on Monday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Tehran Stock Exchange's primary index, TEDPIX, experienced a decline of 1,350 points, reaching a level of 2,161,575.



The TSE is the most significant among Iran's four stock exchanges, which include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



The spokesperson for Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has stated that the organization is currently implementing ten supervisory programs aimed at guaranteeing transparency and psychological stability within the stock market.



“In order to promote healthy transactions and induce mental peace in the capital market, supervisory programs of the SEO will be followed around 10 major axes,” Amir-Mehdi Sabaei stated in August 2023.



The initial measure involves categorizing market violations based on their seriousness and implementing regulatory actions such as issuing systemic notices and administrative warnings, limiting online access, documenting violations, and reporting offenses to higher authorities, as stated by Sabaei.



The second initiative aims to establish an intelligent system for automatically sending monitoring alerts to offenders, the official highlighted.



Additionally, the SEO's supervisory programs include periodic and consistent disclosure of implemented supervisory actions, publicizing violators' names following the issuance of final warnings in accordance with relevant regulations, routine oversight of stock exchange regulatory measures, enhancing penalties for criminal and deceptive activities in cyberspace, fostering education, culture, and information to aid in identifying crimes and violations, defining instances of market manipulation, and conducting regular meetings with market participants to gather suggestions and critiques.

