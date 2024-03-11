Spanish FM Embarks On 3Rd Middle East Tour, Searches For Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 11 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will embark, Tuesday, on a Middle Eastern tour including Jordan and Egypt in search of a solution to the Israeli occupation and Palestinian conflict, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The first destination will be Amman, Jordan, where Albares will meet with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi to discuss changes in the region and possible solutions to the war in Gaza, and to review the bilateral relations between the two nations, added the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

During his visit to Jordan, Albares will visit a Palestinian refugee camp run by The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), providing aid worth 20 million euros (USD 21.9 million) to the UN agency following a meeting with the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, in Madrid.

Albares' second destination will be Cairo, Egypt, where he will discuss further solutions to the regional unrest while promoting new peace initiatives with Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday.

The statement included Albares' planned meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abu Al-Gheit and other representatives that have supported the Spanish proposal during an international peace conference.

This is the third tour in the region by Albares since January, where he visited Lebanon and Iraq during his first tour, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during his second tour in hopes of bolstering peace and security in the region. (end)

