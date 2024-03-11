Educational Tourism Market 2024-2032 | Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Growth And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Educational Tourism Market Report by Age Group (Less Than 15 Years, 16-25 Years, 26-40 Years, 41-55 Years), Education (Primary, Secondary, College, Post-Graduation), Occupation (Students, Teachers, Government Officials, Corporation Managers, Enterprise Owners, Workers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032” . The global educational tourism market size reached US$ 416.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,153.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.97% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/educational-tourism-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Educational Tourism Industry:

Globalization of Education:

At present, students and educational institutions are seeking international exposure and cross-cultural experiences. This trend is fueled by the desire to enhance academic credentials, improve employability, and gain a global perspective. Universities and colleges around the world are expanding their international programs, including study abroad opportunities, internships, and cultural exchange programs, to meet this growing demand. The rise of global education networks and partnerships further facilitates this exchange, making it easier for students to study in foreign countries. Additionally, the proliferation of scholarships and financial aid programs aimed at international study is lowering the barriers for students, encouraging a more diverse demographic to participate in educational tourism.

Rise in Experiential Learning Demand:

The demand for experiential learning opportunities is supporting the market growth. Experiential learning is gaining traction among learners of all ages, from school students to adults in continuing education. This approach contrasts with traditional classroom learning, offering immersive experiences that enhance understanding and retention of knowledge. Educational tours, field trips, and study abroad programs provide participants with the opportunity to engage directly with the subject matter, whether it is historical landmarks, ecological sites, or international business environments. Such experiences not only foster deeper learning but also develop critical soft skills like adaptability, problem-solving, and intercultural communication.

Technological Advancements:

Ongoing advancements are enhancing accessibility and creating new opportunities for virtual reality (VR) and augmented learning experiences. Innovations in transportation and communication technology are making international travel more convenient and affordable, enabling more students to participate in educational tourism. Moreover, digital platforms and social media play a crucial role in marketing educational programs to a global audience, allowing prospective students to explore options, connect with peers, and make informed decisions about their educational travel. Furthermore, the development of VR and augmented reality (AR) technologies is opening up innovative avenues for educational tourism, offering virtual field trips and immersive learning experiences that can simulate travel to distant or inaccessible locations.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Educational Tourism Industry:



AAI Edutourz Pvt. Ltd.

ACE Cultural Tours

ACIS Educational Tours

Atlantis Erudition & Travel Services Pvt. Ltd.

Capital Tours Inc.

Educational Tours, Inc.

EF Education First

Global Educational Travel

Goireland

Qadri International Education Consultancy World Expeditions Travel Group Pty Ltd

Educational Tourism Market Report Segmentation:

By Age Group:



Less Than 15 Years

16-25 Years

26-40 Years 41-55 Years

16-25 years represent the leading segment as educational tourism is needed for this age group to improve their interests and learning capabilities.

By Education:



Primary

Secondary

College Post-Graduation

College exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the rising arrangements of college excursions.

By Occupation:



Students

Teachers

Government Officials

Corporation Managers

Enterprise Owners

Workers Others

Students represent the largest segment owing to the rising adoption of tours and short trips to improve learning experience among college students.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the educational tourism market is attributed to the enhancement of teaching methods in various educational institutions.

Global Educational Tourism Market Trends:

Government and institutional support play a crucial role in bolstering the market growth. Many governments recognize the economic and cultural benefits of attracting international students and scholars, leading to the development of policies and programs designed to support educational tourism. This includes easing visa restrictions, providing scholarships, and investing in infrastructure to accommodate international students. Educational institutions, on their part, actively develop partnerships and networks with overseas universities to facilitate student and faculty exchanges. Such collaborations enhance the global reputation of the institution and attract more participants to their programs. Additionally, government-led initiatives often aim to promote the country as a premier educational destination, highlighting the quality of education, safety, and cultural experiences available. This supportive environment not only encourages international mobility among students and academics but also contributes to the diversification and enrichment of the educational ecosystem.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163