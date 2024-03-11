United States Maleic Anhydride Market Development, Trends, Demand And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Maleic Anhydride Market Report by Raw Material (n-butane, Benzene), Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), 1-4, Butanediol (BDO), Additives, Copolymers, and Others), End Use Industry (Construction, Automobile, Food and Beverage, Oil Products, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Maleic Anhydride Market size, share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90% during 2024-2032.

United States Maleic Anhydride Market Trends:

Maleic anhydride is a vital chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H2O3. It is an organic compound that appears as a colorless or white solid with a pungent odor. This compound is highly reactive due to its unsaturated nature, containing a cyclic anhydride functional group. Maleic anhydride is primarily used in the production of various derivatives, making it a significant intermediate chemical in industrial processes. One of its primary applications is in the production of polyester resins, which find extensive use in the manufacturing of fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP). These resins offer exceptional strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals and heat, making them indispensable in industries such as automotive, construction, and marine. Maleic anhydride is also utilized in the synthesis of other important chemicals, such as malic acid, fumaric acid, and succinic acid, which have applications in food additives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

The demand for maleic anhydride in the United States is largely driven by its applications across various industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and consumer goods. Maleic anhydride serves as a crucial raw material in the production of polyester resins, which are extensively used in the manufacturing of fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP) for automotive parts, pipes, tanks, and construction materials. Additionally, with ongoing infrastructural development and construction projects in the United States, there is a sustained demand for maleic anhydride-based products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, which are integral to composite materials used in construction. The growth of the construction sector directly influences the demand for maleic anhydride.

Other than this, the automotive industry in the United States represents a significant consumer of maleic anhydride-based products. As the automotive sector evolves with advancements in lightweight materials and fuel efficiency, there is an increasing demand for composite materials, where maleic anhydride-derived resins play a vital role. Besides this, the availability and cost of raw materials, particularly butane and benzene, which are primary feedstocks for maleic anhydride production, influence market dynamics. Fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions can affect production costs and product pricing, thereby impacting market competitiveness.

United States Maleic Anhydride Market Segmentation:

Raw Material Insights:



n-butane Benzene

Application Insights:



Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

1-4, Butanediol (BDO)

Additives

Copolymers Others

End Use Industry Insights:



Construction

Automobile

Food and Beverage

Oil Products

Electronics

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

